MILTON — A Milton Area elementary teacher is facing criminal accusations after allegedly failing to report within 48 hours suspected abuse and the presence of drugs in the home of a student.
Jacqueline A. Martin, 51, of Steven Kitchens Road, Winfield, was charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to report after waiting 22 days before filing a report. The charge was filed by Milton Police Officer Kurt Henrie in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police said Martin, a mandated reporter and employee of the district since 2012, received information from the student's grandfather on Jan. 9 that he was concerned about the treatment from the student's father. She reported the information on Jan. 31 that the father can be physically and verbally aggressive toward his son, resulting in the child indicating that he couldn't breathe during altercations, according to court documents.
The student had been acting out more at school, and the grandfather and father have had altercations in the past about the way the father disciplines. The report notes that the grandfather informed Martin that he threatened to call 911 or Children and Youth. Martin was also told about drugs possibly being in the home, according to court documents.
David Slater, the elementary school principal for Baugher Elementary, told police he was made aware of the report and expressed concern that the report was made 22 days after the information was received. He indicated that Martin told him she wished to have a meeting with the father to discuss the allegations, according to court documents.
Slater said he was concerned that Martin "didn't understand the severity of circumventing the investigative process by CYS and police and how it could cause the child to be in more danger," according to court documents
Catherine Girton, the director of student services, provided a timeline to police based on the internal investigation that was conducted with staff and reviews of internal documents. She stated she did not speak to Martin, but Girton was able to produce documents showing that Martin signed for multiple-year agreements that she read and understood mandated reporter procedures, according to court documents.
Martin originally scheduled a meeting with the father on Jan. 20, but it was rescheduled to Jan. 27 and then to Feb. 1, according to court documents.
Assistant Principal Seth Decker told police he noticed the rescheduled meetings, but noted that meetings with parents aren't unusual and he didn't think it odd that Martin had done so. Martin allegedly told Decker that she told the grandfather to make a ChildLine referral, but he did not out of concern for drugs found in the home making things worse for the child, according to court documents.
Decker told police that Martin indicated that the statements made were credible, and she agreed to do a ChildLine referral, according to court documents.
Martin, with an attorney, on March 9 spoke to police about the incident. She said she spoke to the grandfather on Jan. 9 about him and the father fighting. She said she told the grandfather to call the police but he wouldn't out of fear for the father getting into trouble due to drugs being in the home, according to court documents.
Martin said she was not sure what drugs the grandfather referred to and couldn't assume what kind of drugs the grandfather was referring to. The officer advised her a reasonable person would be led to believe the grandfather was referring to illegal drugs being in the child's home due to the context of the statements, according to court documents.
Martin said she spoke with the grandfather again on Jan. 24 about the student's behavioral issues. She said the grandfather indicated that the father yells so much that the student cries and can't breathe, according to court documents.
Martin said she had seen the student cry after being reprimanded by the principals and he was hyperventilating. She said this is what she thought the grandfather was referring to. She told the grandfather she would set up a meeting with the father to discuss the situation, according to court documents.
Martin said she primarily set up the meeting to discuss the student's issues at school. She said she is heavily involved in all her students' families, saying that she just wants to help both students and parents succeed, according to court documents.
The meeting had to be rescheduled due to a snow day, a school threat and a sick day for Martin, according to court documents.
After a meeting with Decker, Martin said Decker recommended to her that she should make the ChildLine call. Martin told police she didn't think there was abuse occurring but she made the ChildLine referral because she was told to do so by a supervisor, according to court documents.
Martin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. May 17 in front of Diehl.