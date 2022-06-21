MILTON — The Milton Area School Board members will discuss the possibility of adding additional school resource officers in the wake of last month's school shooting in Texas and the district's recent threats.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, Director Kenneth Snyder asked the board to place the subject and financial feasibility on next month's agenda. The district currently has two school resource officers.
"I'm simply looking for a financial analysis to see what's available, what isn't," said Snyder. "In light of the end of our school year, and the end of the school year nationwide, I think it's a good time to have that discussion."
On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. On May 16, a student brought a Glock and 16 rounds of ammunition onto school grounds in Milton Area and followed by a May 25 incident in which several juvenile students at the middle school shared a post on social media that included an image of a gun.
Milton was one of the first Valley school districts to bring law enforcement into the schools by employing a borough police officer to serve as its school resource officer (SRO) since 2000. The district spends $98,000 to employ two school resource officers, according to business manager Derrek Fink.
"We also purchase the equipment and the uniforms. That would be additional costs," said Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
Board President Christine Rantz said the district could seek grants as well.
"We have a couple of months until school is back in," said Snyder. "I really think that discussion should happen."
At the beginning of the meeting, Rantz said she was asked to read a letter from district resident Anthony Beachel, who was unable to attend the meeting. Beachel asked the board to permit district teachers and employees to carry firearms during school hours.
Beachel said there are two ranges in the Valley — Northumberland and Williamsport — that does "quality handgun training."
"That would give these teachers and staff a fair chance at protecting our children and themselves should something pop off," said Beachel.