MILTON — The Milton Area School students will have more online oppotunities as high school administrators to move forward with developing their own cyber education.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, the board members approved an agreement between the district and the Milton Area Education Association to develop the cyber curriculum using the district teachers. The district is currently contracted with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) to provide cyber education.
“It was a simple conversation about doing what’s best for kids,” said high school co-principal and cyber coordinator Michael Bergey after the meeting. “The school board stepped up and made a really good decision. We are very fortunate to have great leadership within our union, and they were willing to support that endeavor as well.”
Bergey said the next step is course creation for students. The teachers and administrators will meet this week as a team to discuss the next steps.
“Most of the high school teachers have a pretty good foundation,” said Bergey. “It will be a matter of taking what they currently use in the classroom and making it a completely asynchronous course. The hope is by the middle of summer we have a handful of courses created to test run for next fall.”
Students have the option of enrolling in the CSIU’s program but are not required to do so if they seek cyber school options. The new program could not be mandated either. Whether a student selects an outside cyber option or the district’s cyber option, the district is still required to pay for it, said Bergey.
The district has 122 total students in the current school year enrolled in cyber school: 73 through the district and 49 through outside charters. Comparatively, in the 2021-22 school year, the district had 145 total students: 90 through the district and 55 through outside charters, according to the district.
It costs $3,962.53 per student to fund an outside charter school for regular education and $29,714.88 for special education, according to the district.
The district is expecting to pay $523,930 for cyber charter schools in the current school year. It spent $494,049 last year, according to the district.
The district pays $560 per student per course to the intermediate unit for regular courses K through 12. A credit recovery course that they use occasionally for 9th through 12th costs $150 per student per course. The K-8 students take four core courses for the year. The district’s 9th through 12th students take three courses per semester, or six per year, according to the district.
For the first semester, the district has spent just over $98,000 on cyber courses. This includes students who are full-time cyber students, auxiliary students, and students who are traditional students taking an online course for various reasons, according to the district.
Bergey expects the new cyber education to cost $150 per student per course. Six courses per year would cost $900 per student. If there are 50 students, it would cost $45,000 per year.
Dr. John Bickhart, the superintendent of Milton Area, praised the school board for their decision.
“I’m thoroughly grateful for the cooperation between the union and the leadership team,” said Bickhart. “What you just approved is the ability for us to move forward immediately. Why is that important? It’s putting our cyber courses together and it will be a cost savings.”
The courses will be developed by the district and led by district teachers, he said.
“It’s just better for kids,” said Bickhart.