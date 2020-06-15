On behalf of the class of 2020, I would also like to take a moment and thank everyone this evening for supporting our seniors during this unprecedented time. It has been inspiring to see the community rallying behind our class. To the School Board, administration, faculty and staff, families, friends, and all those who have participated in making this a memorable graduation. Thank you.
I speak now before all of you during these unconventional times wishing we all could be together, sitting face to face. As we celebrate this occasion, each of us has made many special memories here at Milton Area High School that will define us as we move forward. For 13 years, we have worked to reach this goal that we have dreamed about since kindergarten.
As we started our final year, many of us approached it differently. Looking back on this I think we could all fit into three categories. The first group were those who have been counting down the number of school days since the first day of freshman year (which is 720 for those of you counting). The second group were those who tried to savor every moment and cherish every experience. The third group were those who floated through, who hadn’t really thought about the end and were just along for the ride. Just like many others, I was generally one along for the ride and never really stopped to think about how precious these moments together really are.
None of us had any inclination that March 13, 2020, would be the last day we as seniors would walk the halls side-by-side with our classmates. We didn’t know that it was the last time we would all race to lunch to be the first in line. It was the last time we would hear the corny Friday morning music in the halls. It was the last time we would narrowly escape the student parking lot unscathed at the end of the day. It was the last time we would discuss what time we were going to meet at Bee’s with our friends. These seemingly inconsequential “last times” are the ones that come to mind as I reflect on our time at Milton High School.
Friedrich Keonig, an inventor during the 18th century, once said, “We tend to forget that happiness doesn't come as a result of getting something we don't have, but rather recognizing and appreciating what we do have.” This quote taught me that normal everyday activities are where we actually find our happiness. The trick is to be happy in the everyday circumstances that we may take for granted, such as that last day. We all long to go back to the “normal” now because we feel we have been short-changed, but did we stop to value the time when we had it? I know that this was a hard lesson for me to learn during this time.
Taking a closer look at Koenig’s words, he isn't saying we should ignore planning for the future or strive to achieve our dreams; instead, we need to do both. I have no doubt that many in our class will achieve great things, some of us will become doctors, engineers, community leaders, business owners and entrepreneurs. Yet even though, I know we will achieve many things as a class, we need to remember that happiness and success are not mutually exclusive. Valuing the friendships we have made throughout high school and those that we will make in the future is where we should find our happiness because you never know when that last time will happen again.
Because of this, I want to challenge every one of you to live each moment of your life to the fullest. If there is one thing that this pandemic has taught me, it is to cherish the time that we have and value those that we are closest to in this world. Don’t be like I was who took the ordinary for granted, be like those who savor every moment of life and appreciate the normal because you never know how long it will last. Thank you and congratulations to the class of 2020