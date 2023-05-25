MILTON — The new Pinpoint Wellness Center at the Milton Area High School opened to the public on Thursday.
Administrators, employees, past and present school board members and donors gathered to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the wellness center. The $14.1 million wellness center and stadium project at the high school was completed in 2022.
"Ultimately, there were a lot of layers going into this to get it prepared, but a lot of teamwork and meetings and discussions," said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
"It was a long-term dream," said School Board President Christine Rantz.
The center was made possible with the aid of a $1 million capital campaign, which included a $250,000 state grant presented by former Sen. John Gordner's office, a $125,000 donation from Pinpoint Federal Credit Union in Milton and a $50,000 donation of cardio equipment from Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Pinpoint was the single largest private donation.
The Credit Union, originally named Northumberland County Schools Federal Credit Union, was chartered in 1956 by a small group of Milton Area teachers who wanted to offer low-cost financial services to other teachers and make a positive difference in the lives of other Milton residents. It was renamed Pinpoint in 2017.
The ribbon cutting was done by James F. Baugher Elementary student Gibson Budman, 7, who is the son of Jason Budman, the chair of Pinpoint's Board of Directors.
"It's been a long road to get where we are today, but i think the finished project speaks for itself," said Jason Budman. "Along with the renovation to the stadium, this is one big package together. We're really pleased."
The center is available to the public for an annual fee of $50 for individuals and $75 for couples. It is free to students ages 13-19. Those with annual passes will have a personal key fob with access only during specific hours through Dec. 31 and then annually beginning Jan. 1, 2024. The fob is $50 to replace, according to district officials.
The outer, paved walkway in the stadium will be opened in the summer through Aug. 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The center will be open this summer from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for students only. The public hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will change during the school year.
The district is still looking to hire additional employees to staff the center.