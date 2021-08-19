Within a month of opening a 250,000-square-foot logistics center in western Virginia, Steve Patton knew he had a problem, a good problem.
To combat unexpected and immediate growth at the new Dublin, Virginia plant, Patton Logistics Group will add another 150,000 square feet onto a $15 million 250,000-square foot plant that opened in April. They will also build a trucking operations center next to the logistics center to support the operations of Watsontown Trucking Company in southwest Virginia.
Patton has 175 warehousing and trucking company employees in southwest Virginia, a number he expects to grow to around 250 as the expansion of the logistics center finishes late next year.
"The building opened in April. Within a month, it was full," Steve Patton said this week. "It was built on speculation and we had several large companies and a significant project already. It's grown."
Last week, Patton Logistics Group announced the additional $11 million investment to expand its trucking, logistics, and warehousing operation in the New River Valley Commerce Park along Interstate 81 southeast of Blacksburg, Virginia.
“The Patton Logistics Group’s second major expansion to its Pulaski County facility after only four months in operation demonstrates how highly companies value Virginia’s strategic location and sophisticated transportation infrastructure,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said during the announcement of the expansion. “Patton’s reinvestment solidifies the Commonwealth’s position as a premier supply chain destination. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the company as they grow in the region.”
Patton said previously the Patton Logistics Group — an integration of Watsontown Trucking Company, Patton Warehousing and Patton Logistics which combine for 700 employees — had its eye on that part of western Virginia as a potential growth spot. The location in Dublin has taken off thanks to five clients in the building.
The location, Patton said, is used to "provide storage, warehousing and other third-party logistic services." The work could be as simple as unloading and storing freight or as complex as providing delivery services to a client like Volvo.
Patton said Volvo has a nearby truck manufacturing plant where 165 to 175 trucks are built a day. The kitting and sequencing of building the trucks in an efficient manner is something Patton Logistics can help with.
"There are tens of thousands of components and they need someone, a provider, to bring components to the plant at a specific time they are needed. It's sophisticated, so they hired us to do that."
Patton said he and his son-in-law, Thierry Lindor, a partner in Patton Warehousing and special projects manager, are spending more time in Virginia than the base in Milton. The people in Virginia have allowed immediate growth.
"We have good people there, which was the reason we expanded to Virginia in the first place," he said. "We've developed relationships with people down there and you quickly realize, geez these people are responsible and reliable. Let's do more down there."
The expansion in Virginia comes as Patton Logistics Group concludes construction on a 135,000-square-foot warehouse for their Patton Warehousing division in Milton area that will bring about 30 new jobs to that location.