MILTON — Since it began in 2017, the annual Milton Beer Fest has been a lively, enjoyable experience that attendees look forward to year after year, according to this years festival-goers. The downtown Milton event brings people in from near and far to try brews, wines, food and more from an array of local vendors.
Carly Klinger may be the Milton Beer Fest's number one fan according to her review of years past and anticipation of this year's event. "It's great breweries, great food and a great time," Klinger said. "I've been here every year since it started and it's always been amazing. Compared to similar local events, this one is the best."
One among the many vendors at this year's Beer Fest, Klinger was a volunteer with DIG Furniture Bank, a Milton business that restore furniture for people in need.
Vanessa Venios, board vice president of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) who also celebrated her birthday on Saturday, said this year's event would bring in over 1,000 people.
"We've been doing this since 2017, so we have a pretty good system set up," she said. "We have more vendors this year than ever before."
New to this year's vendors, was Fluffy Bunny Brewing. Alex Sanders said he started the company about a year ago and has been attending similar festivals since.
"Since we don't have a physical location yet, these types of things are great to get our name out there to a new clientelle," Sanders said.
Derek Fisher, of Northumberland's Pineknotter Brewing Company made a similar remark. "It's great to get our stuff out to new customers," he said. "And also to catch up with other local breweries and try their samples."
Fisher said Pineknotter Brewing Company is returning to the Milton Beer Fest for the third year, and were happy to be back after missing last year's event. "We are very happy to be back," he said. "It's just such a chill environment and feels like a big family."
Milton Councilman Joe Moralez said the fest is one of the events Milton offers. "It's certainly one of the highlights of the town," he said. "It's just great to have so many people come to Milton and see everything we have to offer."