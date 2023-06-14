Milton — Milton Borough Council considered and then approved a revised Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program budget that totaled $100,640, at Wednesday night’s council meeting.
That CDBG budget was reappropriated as follows, said Councilwoman Cindy Fawes: Milton Spot Slum/Blight, $8,988, revised down from the current budget of $29,500.
Meanwhile, Milton Curb Cuts budget was revised up to $91,651 from $71,140. The $20,511 deducted from the Spot Slum/Blight budget was the amount added to the Curb Cuts budget.
Later in the meeting, Councilman Dale Pfeil noted that there “has been in increase in smoking at or near the public park spaces, which by borough ordinance is prohibited. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping at such spaces.
Pfeil noted that although there is signage, “I’m suggesting more signage that is visible.”
In public safety actions, council approved road crossing during the Milton Rotary Club’s annual Harvest Fest Bike Race on Sept. 9, 2023, as well as consideration of the Milton Fire Police to assist with traffic control, and usage of the borough’s conference room for registration.
Council also approved usage of the Brown Ave. tennis/pickelball courts for a tournament — Pickleball for Paws — hosted by Haven to Home and Arthur’s Pet Pantry on Aug. 5, 2023. Rain date Aug. 6.
Approval was granted for use of the Milton Little League fields for a USA of Pa. softball tournament July 8-9 and finally council approved blocking 1st Street, next to the Milton American Legion for a fundraiser July 8, from 11 a.m. — 8:30 p.m.