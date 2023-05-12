MILTON — The Milton Area School District is adding a student in the fall to be a non-voting member of the school board.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board members unanimously voted to authorize student representation on the board in order to facilitate effective communication and to provide an opportunity for students to participate in school governance. The role of the student representative is to convey student sentiment, report on student activities and advise the board on student issues and concerns at meetings.
"What I'm really excited about is the opportunity for our students to be a part of our school at the highest level, to be a part of that board," said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart. "We're really hopeful some of the students considered for this are those who have an interest in this for their future to be a part of government. It's going to be pretty neat to have kids at the table when things are being discussed that directly impact them. This is their school, their district. We're excited to venture into this opportunity."
Board President Christine Rantz said a student will be seated on the board in September.
"I'm excited," said Rantz. "It gives them an opportunity to see how the school board works and what topics we discuss. They get to see a whole year rotation of business that includes budgets and hiring and curriculum."
According to the newly adopted policy, the student representative will review the board meeting agenda and be prepared to discuss issues; attend school board meetings, but not executive sessions, and present a monthly report of student activities and issues and concerns; serve as a liaison between students and the board, administration, faculty, and student government; refer student requests for action through established administrative channels; serve on board committees at the request of the board president; inform the student body about school board and district matters by submitting a monthly report to student council and utilizing other appropriate distribution methods, such as articles in the school newspaper; and address the views of district students by attending state conferences, when authorized by the board.
The student representative must be a resident enrolled in district schools, be a member of the junior or senior class, maintain a B average, exhibit good citizenship and demonstrate leadership skills, according to the policy.
The student representative will be selected by the high school students in a manner developed cooperatively by the designated principal and student council. Sophomore students who will be members of next year’s junior class and wish to serve as student representatives will send a letter of interest to the designated principal by April 15. The principal will determine if interested students meet the qualifications and forward their letters for consideration, according to the policy.
After selection as a junior representative, the student will serve either a one or two-year term. The student representative will begin his/her term at the July school board meeting following selection, according to the policy.
If the student representative is unable to complete their term, the designated administrator will direct the student council on the selection of a replacement, according to the policy.