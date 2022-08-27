MILTON — Milton Borough Council approved an agreement with Milton Area School District to provide two additional school resource officers at the district schools.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the borough council members unanimously approved the agreement. The total cost is approximately $140,000, which includes salary, benefits, training and uniforms, according to school officials.
“Thank you,” new district Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said to council members. “I truly believe we just made our school safer.”
Bickhart, who attended the meeting with school board President Christine Rantz, said he had a chance to watch current SRO officers interact with students.
“They’re present, they’re around, they build relationships,” said Bickhart. “I was told that coming in, but to watch it day in and day out is incredible. To continue to add to this team will only strengthen this district.”
The discussion of adding more SROs to the elementary level at the district was inspired by current events. Mark Evans and Dennis Derr are the two officers at the school.
On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. On May 16, a student brought a handgun and 16 rounds of ammunition onto school grounds in Milton and it was followed by a May 25 incident in which several juvenile students at the middle school shared a post on social media that included an image of a gun.
The Milton Area School Board approved the addition of the two SROs at the Aug. 9 meeting.
Milton was one of the first Valley school districts to bring law enforcement into the schools by employing a borough police officer to serve as its school resource officer (SRO) since 2000. The district spends $98,000 to employ two school resource officers, according to Business Manager Derrek Fink.
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said he would be looking into how to fill the positions whether it be part-time officers or new hires.