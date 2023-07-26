MILTON — Borough Council approved Business Manager Jessie Novinger's application submission for $1 million, through the DCED Multi-Modal Commonwealth Financing Authority Fund (CFA), to be used towards reopening Marsh Road The application, Novinger said, is due July 31, and requires a $100 application fee.
Marsh went down the history of the Marsh Road funding. It is as follows: $1 million awarded March 26, 2019; $1 million awarded July 27, 2020; ARC Pa Money $697, 659 on Feb. 10, 2020; and the TASA draft submitted July, 2023.
Marsh Road is in Milton's Industrial Park and has been closed because it runs through a wetland. Council has been trying to reopen the road to allow for truck traffic.
In other action items, as described in Novinger's business manager report, council approved selling the Borough's 2012 John Deere tractor on Municibid with a reserve of $25,000.
Novinger said the borough had its annual risk evaluation done by East Coast Risk Management. "The overall evaluation went well," she said, "and the borough's score will see an improvement over last year's rating."
Novinger asked for, and was granted the authority to apply for the annual KMIT Safety Grant. The grant award is $2,000. There is no match requirement. If awarded the money would go towards needle-stick resistant gloves for all full-time police officers. Also brush clean-up gloves and first aid kits for all trucks within the Department of Public Works.