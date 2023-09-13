MILTON — Patton Industries LLC is expanding its footprint in the Milton Industrial Park.
Apart from the regularly scheduled Milton Borough Council meeting, there were two public hearings with Patton Commercial Real Estate LLC asking for conditional use approval on properties off North Industrial Park Rd.
In both cases the Milton Borough Planning Commission has recommended approval of the requests, pending the completion of the mandatory state and local permits. Both projects were unanimously approved by council.
The applicants in both hearings was Marsh Real Estate LLC, also known as Patton Warehousing.
Also in both cases, Patton Real Estate already owns the properties, one at 294-298 Nl Industrial Drive, the other is at 117 N. Industrial Rd.
Presenting the plans at the hearing was Lake Randall, an engineer with, Mid Penn Engineering, of Lewisburg. He testified that it was Patton's plan to use the existing properties for warehousing and distribution. The company also intends to build additional buildings at those addresses.
The existing building at 117 N. Industrial Park is about 100,000 sq. ft. Patton purchased this building and has been operating it as a warehouse and distribution point. They intend to construct a 25,000 sq. ft building in addition to the existing building. The buildings will be on a 5-acre site.
The second property is 294-298 N. Industrial Drive and Patton also intends to add another building to the property The current building is more than 200,000 sq. ft. The proposed construction of a new building at that address will add more than 56,000 sq. ft. of warehousing space.
The only issues that had to be accounted for was drainage. But there will be a stormwater basins at both sites.
"It's a simplistic project," said Randall, with docking space already existing.