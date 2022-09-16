MILTON — Milton Borough Council members intend to seek funding for a feasibility study on the Milton Community Pool.
Following recommendations of the Milton Pool Committee, council members on Wednesday night voted to explore how to finance a feasibility study for the 55-year-old deteriorating community pool located at Brown Avenue Park. It is estimated to cost $18,000 to fund the study.
"Based on the returns of the survey, our recommendation is that the town is a community that wants the pool," said Councilman John Pfeil, a co-chair of the Milton Pool Committee. "The next step would be to pursue a feasibility study. DCNR (the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) requires a feasibility study if you're going to apply for any grant funding in the future."
The Milton Community Pool opened in 1967 on Izer Drive in Brown Avenue Park. Earlier this year, borough council members made the decision not to open the community pool this summer due to the number of repairs needed. It could cost up to $500,000 to fix the leaking pipes, the crumbling pump house wall and other items.
Pfeil said 812 people, which includes 489 borough residents, responded to a survey about the pool. Eighty-five percent were in favor of rehabilitating the pool; 61 percent were in favor of replacing it with another pool; 62 percent were in favor of taxes or fees being raised in order to pay for the project; and 72 percent were in favor of contributing to a fundraising campaign.
"Just about everyone said they consider the pool to be an asset to the community — about 98 percent," said Pfeil.
The pool has a 50-year life expectancy. It has been 55 years since it first opened. It could cost an estimated $3 million to replace the pool, according to pool committee members.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the borough conducted feasibility studies in 1995 and 2010. She said she is concerned about the cost of the study and where the money would come from.
"We should take some time to review those," she said. "A lot of those suggestions were never addressed in those feasibility studies."
Council President Jamie Walker thanked the pool committee and everyone else involved for their work.
"I can't thank you enough on behalf of council and the residents of this borough," said Walker.