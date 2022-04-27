MILTON — The Milton Borough Council voted to sell a rescue fire truck that has been out of service since 2021.
At Wednesday night's meeting, the borough council members decided to sell a 1997 Spartan Rescue Fire Truck to Union County West End Fire Company for $40,000. The sale is considered "as-is, where-is, and with no representations or accounts."
"There was a generator that failed at a fire last year," said Deputy Fire Chief Joe Lupo. "It is well over three grand to fix. We've gone a year without using it and got by without it. We didn't see a reason to put money into it when we could do two services out of one truck."
Lupo said the 2008 Pumper Truck was fitted with rescue-style equipment.
Councilman Scott Derr abstained from the vote because he is the department's fire chief.
Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said officers have issued more than 100 parking tickets over the last two weeks and towed cars from municipal lots. The borough is cracking down on parking complaints as well as speeding in the borough.
Borough President Jamie Walker said the borough will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 11 to discuss parking on Broadway.
The council and Broadway Street Committee invited the public to attend the town hall meeting to discuss parking on Broadway. The borough is considering eliminating parking from the railroad tracks east to the borough line.