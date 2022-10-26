MILTON — Fines, penalties and permit fees are increasing and park hours are changing in Milton Borough.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, the borough council members voted unanimously in favor of passing the motion. The largest increase is the fine for violating handicapped parking, which goes from $15 to $50.
"I can't thank you all (general government and finance committee) enough," said Board President Jamie Walker. "The work you did on all these ordinances is so time-consuming."
Parking violation fines are $20. Parking lot permit parking fees are $20 per month and $15 per month when purchased annually. Violating these parking fees is a $20 fine. The fine for violating metered parking is $20.
Previous fines were set at $15, according to the borough ordinance.
The council members also unanimously voted in favor of establishing the hours of every town park and recreational area from dawn to dusk.
Brown Avenue Park was previously open later, but council members wanted to chance it to match the other parks, said borough manager Jessie Novinger.
The park signs will have to be altered to reflect the new hours, Novinger said.
Councilwoman Cindy Fawess credited the police department and Novinger with their hard work in helping review ordinances.
"We all worked really hard on it," she said.