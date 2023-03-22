MILTON — The borough of Milton received eight applicants for its social worker position in the police department 14 months after the council members approved funding for it.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, Borough Manager Jessie Novinger told council members that interviews will start on Tuesday. The council members in January 2022 unanimously approved a budget modification for the borough’s 2020 allocation of the Community Development Block Grant Program, which reallocated $43,465 for the pilot program for the social worker.
"The position is still open on Indeed," said Novinger. "Anyone interested in the position, it's still available for applications."
In total, the borough has $58,000 toward the position, which is partially funded through a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant, Novinger said.
"That position is fully funded through December 2024," she said.
If the borough wants to keep that position after 2024, the borough would need to either provide funding through its own budget or seek additional grants. The position is considered an employee of third-party Designated crisis responder (DCR), said Novinger.
According to the application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), “The Milton Police Department (MPD) serves the Borough of Milton only. In fall of 2020, Police Chief Zettlemoyer reported to Council that the coronavirus pandemic had overwhelmed mental health services at both local hospitals, Geisinger and Evangelical. Hospitals didn’t have the beds for 305 holds, which are used by police departments as a tool for overnight hospitalizations for individuals behaving violently or erratically so they could be observed to insure their safety.
”The answering machines of mental health providers refer people to local emergency rooms after normal business hours for evaluation and treatment. Local ERs were inundated with meeting the needs of coronavirus patients. Patients needing observation were seen and released. Around the same time, the (MPD) saw a sharp increase in calls received for non-criminal problems: fear of being alone, hallucinations, intense family arguments, fears, and paranoia. As the pandemic continued, MPD continued to report mounting unmet community needs, which continue to this day.”
Zettlemoyer, who was not present at Wednesday's meeting, previously said the position is needed because calls for mental health and social services have increased in the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.