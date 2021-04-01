MILTON — The athletic complex and health/wellness center that is under construction at Milton Area School District has been a long time coming, according to school officials and board members.
The district hosted the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for its $14 million stadium renovation and health complex project. School officials and students gave brief comments before the shovels were brought out to mark the official start of the project—construction started earlier this month.
School Board President Christine Rantz, a 17-year member of the school board, said the athletic complex was built in 1948.
"If it's not the oldest stadium in central Pennsylvania, it certainly is close," said Rantz. "By knocking down this dinosaur we are thrilled to usher in a new era that's sole purpose is to celebrate our students."
Student-athletes, marching band members and cheerleaders will have a safer place to play and perform, but the "bold capital project isn't just about sports," said Rantz.
"It's about health and wellness, it's about addressing hunger in our community, it's about career and technical education, it's about celebrating music and performing arts," she said.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan called Thursday a "big day" for the district.
"This project has been a long time coming and we're really excited to see the progress," said Keegan. "The success of our children and the classroom, on the field and on stage will ensure long-term pride for the district and community. It's our legacy."
With a state-of-the-art athletic complex and nutrition/wellness and fitness center, the school district will continue to "positively influence the intellectual, physical and social development of all individuals," said Keegan.
Junior Jaydon Cottage said the construction of the new stadium empathizes "panther pride" and will be recognized in the future.
"It will always forever be the home of the Milton Panthers in the past, present and the future," said Cottage.
Junior Ashley Shamblen said the project will be an opportunity for the community to get involved and will bring more students out.
"As an athlete and a musician, it will benefit everybody as a whole," said Shamblen.
District Athletic Director Rod Harris said the district will be able to provide student-athletes with a turf field and an all-weather track and field rubberized surface. They are on an even playing field with other districts in the area.
The school board members voted in January to approve five contracts totaling $14,194,614 toward the $16.6 million project, which consists of Lobar Construction being awarded the $9,005,600 general contracting bid, Master Mechanical Corporation being awarded the $1,154,214 bid for mechanical work, Silvertip Corp. being awarded the $1,241,000 bid for plumbing work, Lecce Electric Inc. being awarded the $1,828,800 bid for electrical work and Southern Bleachers being awarded the $965,000 bid for 2,500-seat bleachers and press box structure. The additional $3.3 million is for added soft and contingency costs.
The project includes stadium lights, bleachers, concession stand, ticket booths, locker rooms for home and visitors, restrooms, an 8-lane track, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin pit, scoreboard, and press box. When completed, the artificial surface will be lined for football, boys and girls soccer and field hockey competitions and be available for marching band to practice, hosting tournaments and performances.