MILTON — The Milton Area varsity cheerleaders finished ninth out of 30 teams in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Competitive Spirit Cheer state cheerleading competition in Hershey.
At that competition on Jan. 28 and 29, senior leader, tumbler and flyer Breanna Martz, 17, of West Milton, said she had a dream come true. She was asked by Frank Ems, the staffing director at National Cheerleaders Association, to be a staff member this summer for the National Cheerleaders Association northeast region.
“It’s one of my dream goals,” said Martz, a cheerleader since seventh grade. “I am very excited for it. I am very proud of myself. I’m so happy and thrilled.”
As a staff member, Martz will travel to eight different states over the summer and be a part of different camps, teaching cheers, techniques and dances. She will have the opportunity to attend regional and national competitions, and be a judge.
Martz and head coach Traci Ferguson, a fourth-grade teacher at Milton, said this season has been difficult.
“This year was hard but I’m proud,” said Ferguson. “We were quarantining and contact tracing. We had a lot more injuries this year. I had a young team, so I’m super excited for the coming years. The success we had at states pumped them up.”
Martz said, “We have overcome so much this season, more than anything we could imagine. It seems like it’s been super successful.”
The 14 students also competed in January at the National Cheerleader’s Association High School Cheerleading Championship at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. They placed sixth out of 17 teams in the Game Day category and fifth out of five teams in the traditional routine category.
“Everybody feels like we have one under our belt, we know what to expect and now we know how to prepare,” said Ferguson. “We’re going to be better prepared next year.”
The team won its ninth PIAA District IV Competitive Spirit Cheer championship before heading to the state competition. The team previously competed in the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla., in 2020. Ferguson also coached the team to first-place victory nine out of 10 years at the PIAA District IV Competitive Spirit Cheer championship.
The team’s last competition this year is the 11th annual Shamrock Showcase on Feb. 26 at the Southern Columbia Area High School, Catawissa. It is hosted by the TNT All Star Team out of Danville.
