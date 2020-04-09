Milton Community Pool will not open this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has limited access to make repairs needed in advance of the opening.
According to a press release from the borough, the pool needs repairs to the pump house wall and a patch to a significant leak in the diving well area.
The Public Works Department was in the process of receiving quotes from multiple construction companies to complete repairs to the rear block wall of the pump house at the pool in the advance of Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order. The repairs would take four to six weeks to complete borough officials said.
“I had received two quotes from local contractors in early March, anticipating plenty of time to get a professional masonry crew scheduled and in to complete the work prior to opening for the season,” said Sam Shaffer, Public Works Director. "Right now, even if the stay-at-home order is lifted on April 30, there is no guarantee that a masonry crew will be available immediately to begin work on the project May 1."
“This decision was not made without weighing all the options and careful consideration,” said Jess Novinger, Borough Manager. “There are many pieces to this puzzle in addition to the construction, like hiring seasonal staff with an uncertain opening date, seasonal staff availability due to summer make-up classes or returning to school early, fund-raising efforts postponed due to the stay-at-home order, and many other factors went into making this difficult recommendation to Council”. Milton Borough Council made a motion to accept the Borough Manager’s recommendation to not open the Milton Community Pool with a 7-3 passing vote.
For anyone that already purchased a season pass to pool the borough will offer a full refund if desired, or extend the pass through the 2021 season.