MILTON — Parking along a portion of Broadway Street from the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing east to the end of Milton is now banned.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, council members adopted the new parking restrictions for any vehicle in that location, but was not a unanimous decision at 8-2. Council members John Pfeil and Linda Meckley voted against the ban, which goes into effect immediately.
Pfeil said he was concerned that removing parking along the roadway would encourage drivers to speed.
"If our primary purpose for removing parking is safety, then we haven't addressed the safety issue if we're not slowing people down," said Pfeil. "I will not vote for this."
Meckley said she was concerned with any residents living along Broadway with disabilities. They would have to park along side streets, which are mostly inclined.
Councilman Dave Pfeil said the borough could look into speed bumps or speed cameras. He suggested additional research to slow traffic down so the police department would not face a new burden.
Police Chief Curtis Zettlemoyer said the speed limit is enforced in that area and the department will continue to do so.
"I don't forsee speed being a problem just by removing the cars," said Zettlemoyer. "We'll continue with our efforts and do what we do. There are a lot of traffic citations and warnings for vehicles on Broadway."
“Due to issues with traffic and safety on Broadway Street from the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing east to the end of the borough, (the borough) has studied and evaluated parking on this portion of Broadway Street” and “that this portion of Broadway Street is too narrow to permit parking on the street,” according to the ordinance.
The narrowness of this portion of Broadway Street has resulted in numerous traffic and vehicle related incidents, according to the ordinance.
“Parking on this portion of Broadway Street, given its narrowness, and given the history of traffic and vehicle related incidents, presents a significant safety issue that necessitates prohibiting parking on this portion of Broadway Street,” according to the ordinance.
Borough manager Jessie Novinger said the signs for the parking restrictions will be ordered. Ticketing will begin within 30 days.