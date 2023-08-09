MILTON — Two Keystone Collection Group representatives attended Wednesday night's Milton council meeting to answer questions about a proposal to act as borough occupational tax collector.
Keystone is already Northumberland County's delinquent occupational tax collector said Jayson J. Lawson, Keystone director of business development. He suggested to council that "We would want to start immediately."
Keystone requires a three-year contract, with a breach of contract rider, Lawson said.
Council member Linda Meckley said she would want to see the contract and have borough solicitor J. Michael Wiley review it before a vote at the next meeting, in two weeks.
Lawson also suggested initiating a flat tax, which would require an ordinance change. A flat tax would mean a greater tax base.
Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, in his report, said that individuals from Motorola were in the borough, the parks, and downtown, looking for idea spots to place surveillance cameras. Once active, he said, "it will be a closed network."
Former Milton high school girls tennis team coach Dick Houtz addressed council about the current courts, which are drawn out for Pickleball.
Houtz suggested that recreational tennis players are being left out in favor of pickleball players.
"I want recreation to be inclusive, not exclusive," he said.
Houtz said he was prepared to talk with council about coming up with a compromise to please both tennis and pickleball players.
"The drawn lines on the court are confusing," he said.