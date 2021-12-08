The Milton Borough Council voted against increasing funding for the Milton Public Library Wednesday despite several pleas for more money.
By a vote of 6-4, the council decided to provide the nonprofit library a guaranteed $45,000 for 2022 and eliminate the additional revenue the municipality receives from a .42-mill delinquent tax rate which in some years has helped bring in about $50,000 to the library.
During a lengthy discussion, the council heard from several library employees and community members who view the new funding as a financial cut.
Council member and library board president Joe Moralez has in prior public remarks proposed raising the guaranteed funding to $50,000.
“I’m a businessman who loves the Milton Public Library. Please approve at least $50,000,” said Jeff Coup.
“We provide a warm, safe place at no cost,” said Library Director Kris LaVanish of the 541 Broadway St. library located in the historic Rose Hill Mansion. She explained how the board is purchasing new computers and tablets to increase internet accessibility and having to address overall rising costs.
Sunbury’s Degenstein Community Library Director Melissa Rowse said the Milton Public Library is one of the few in the state that receives no financial assistance from the county and said any reduction in funding “hinders access” to the public library.
The library operating budget is $250,000, with the borough’s contribution the largest. The state gives $23,000, West Chillisquaque Township gives $3,500 and East Chillisquaque Township gives $1,000, with the remaining financial support from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, foundations and private donations.
Amanda Bradley has been in charge of fundraising for the library this year and said the board’s actions “sends a message that the council doesn’t care.”
Council member Linda Meckley, who made the motion to keep the funding at $45,000, said the fate of the library is the council’s concern “but there are other areas we have to take into consideration.”
Looking out over the crowd of about 20 people who showed up to support the library, Meckley suggested that the additional $5,000 they sought could easily be raised through them.
She was the first to make a motion and it passed, with council members Jeffrey Robol, Dale Pfeil, Ruben Medina, Cindy Fawess and Charles Swartz in favor. Voting against keeping the funding at $45,000 were Moralez, council President Jamie Walter, John Pfeil and Richard Specht.
Following the vote, Walter repeated his suggestion that the council and library board work collaboratively in the future.
“We’re talking about building a long-term relationship,” he said.