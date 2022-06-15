MILTON — The final adoption of new parking restrictions on Broadway in Milton will be voted on at the next Milton Borough Council meeting.
The proposed ordinance will be on the agenda for the June 22 public meeting at 7 p.m. at borough hall, 2 Filbert St. Milton. Borough Council plans to vote on adopting the final resolution that prohibits parking of a vehicle at any time on the portion of Broadway Street from the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing east to the end of the Borough.
"Due to issues with traffic and safety on Broadway Street from the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing east to the end of the Borough, (the borough) has studied and evaluated parking on this portion of Broadway Street" and "that this portion of Broadway Street is too narrow to permit parking on the street, according to the ordinance.
The narrowness of this portion of Broadway Street has resulted in numerous traffic and vehicle related incidents, according to the ordinance.
"Parking on this portion of Broadway Street, given its narrowness, and given the history of traffic and vehicle related incidents, presents a significant safety issue that necessitates prohibiting parking on this portion of Broadway Street," according to the ordinance.