MILTON — Milton Councilman Joe Moralez is being featured on major networks across the country as an elected official who was undecided on his vote on who he wanted to support in the Republican party during Tuesday’s Primary Election.
“We have some division in the Republican Party,” he said.
“It’s not the traditional fight between Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and the rest of us. It’s establishment Republicans who are not speaking to Republican voters.”
Moralez said the more candidates the better.
“We need more candidates who speak to more Republicans. We need bold leadership, and conservative champions who leave people’s feelings at the door,” he said.
“We Pennsylvanians don’t want candidates who are self-serving we need good leadership, good conservative values, good fiscal policy, good employment, good gas prices, safe elections, good for our military and good for our boys in blue.”
Moralez appeared on Fox News on America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer as a guest who was an undecided voter.
Moralez said Fox News reached out to him and asked if he wanted to be a guest.
“They called me and asked if I was interested in discussing the race,” he said. “The two major issues I discussed were gas prices and inflation.”