SUNBURY — Milton Councilman Joe Moralez is the new Northumberland County Republican Committee chairperson after former chairperson Deb Betz resigned the post last month.
Betz resigned in late March, citing various problems with some members making inappropriate comments and the lack of help within the party.
Moralez said replacing her is going to be a tough task.
“Deb (Betz) has been an exemplary leader for the Northumberland County Republican Committee," he said. "During her tenure as chair, she accomplished a remarkable feat, increasing the number of registered Republicans in the county by over 16,000 in four years.
"Additionally, she was a prolific fundraiser, increasing the contributions to the committee year after year."
Moralez said Betz was fantastic at fundraising.
"She was known for organizing some of the best fundraising events in the state, which helped the committee raise the necessary funds to support their political efforts," he said. "Her commitment to the cause was unwavering, and her dedication to the committee and its mission is undeniable."
Moralez said it was important to recognize Betz for her dedication to the party.
"She has been the greatest chair that the committee has been lucky enough to have, and her legacy will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come," he said.
Moralez said he wants to follow in Betz's lead moving forward.
“In my new role as chair, I am focused on building a strong, unified Republican Party in Northumberland County," he said. "I believe that the key to success is to bring together Republicans from all backgrounds and perspectives, and to create a positive, inclusive environment where everyone can contribute their skills and ideas.”
Committee member Nate Savidge said he wanted to thank Betz for her service to the committee.
"The new chair has big shoes to fill, but he is up to the challenge," Savidge said. "His (Moralez's) vision for the committee is ambitious, but it's also practical and achievable.
"We wish him all the best and look forward to the continued success of the Northumberland County Republican Committee under his leadership."