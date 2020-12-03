MILTON — The Milton Fire Department's annual fund drive is now open. Each year the department conducts a fund drive in the fall to allow citizens of the Milton area to contribute and help with the expenses of operating the fire stations. Fund drive Chairman Randy Rugh has set a goal of $20,000.
This year's fund drive is especially important since the annual Palm Sunday ham dinner and the Harvest Festival had to be canceled. The fire department has the same expenses as any business or homeowner: Gas, electric, sewage, garbage service, building repairs, and small equipment replacement.
Donations can be mailed to the Milton Fire Department at 208 Race St., Milton, PA 17847-1632.