MILTON — A Milton couple and their baby remain hospitalized on Monday after a two-alarm fire ripped through their home in the early morning.
Milton Fire Chief Scott Derr said Monday evening the identities of those three people are not yet being released, but said they were still hospitalized. The cause of the fire at 123 Myrtle St. remains under investigation by State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski following a site inspection on Monday.
"All the mutual aid and inter-agency work, all the cooperation between police, fire and EMS, it was seamless," said Derr. "It seemed like things were happening really fast. Everyone was on their game. Everyone had a role to play and everyone did their jobs."
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:40 a.m. Monday, bringing out more than 50 firefighters from seven departments. Derr arrived on the scene to find the first floor fully involved and reports of the family trapped in the upstairs bedroom.
"We did what we were trained to do," said Derr. "We had to enter through the second-floor window due to the amount of fire on the first floor."
Derr said the firefighters did a VES (Vent Enter Search) strategy, a quick training tactic when fire conditions are dangerous where firefighters immediately get into the location of where potential victims are to find them as quickly as possible. The crews made entry through a second floor window and immediately found the man, woman and child, about 1 to 2 years old, said Derr.
The child was handed out the window to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Officer Travis Burrows on the ladder. The mother was also taken from the second-floor window with assistance from the bucket of Milton's aerial truck, said Derr.
"We got the dad out through the interior steps and out the front door," he said. "He was unresponsive. We had to carry him down."
Derr said he believes the man and woman are owners of the home. He said he was not sure whether they had insurance.
"They are still in the hospital," said Derr on Monday evening. "I'm not sure which hospital. It was for smoke inhalation, possibly burns to the woman."
No other injuries were reported, he said.
The adjacent houses at 117 and 127 Myrtle St. had heat damage, resulting in melted siding, said Derr.
Firefighters responded from Milton, William Cameron Engine in Lewisburg, Warrior Run Area Fire Department in Watsontown, Turbot Township Fire Department, Mifflinburg Hose Company, and Point Township Fire Department. Sunbury Fire Department also transferred a ladder truck to Milton.