MILTON — As displaced Milton residents in 1972 packed inside the former junior high school to escape the rising waters, one woman in charge of cooking meals opened her own house up for eight older and disabled people.
After the waters from Hurricane Agnes receded, Jane Pawling Owens, the former food service director of Milton Area High School, and her husband Prentiss Owens made it their mission to take care of two of those displaced residents without family. They helped a pair of elderly sisters repair their homes, replace their belongings and live their lives for years after the flood.
In 1998, the Milton Historical Society recorded and transcribed the interviews of 10 residents from Milton who experienced the 1972 flood. Deb Owens, the chair of exhibits at the Milton Historical Society, led the project and interviewed her mother, Jane Pawling Owens, who died June 29, 2010, at the age of 86.
“My parents were very giving,” said Deb Owens, of West Milton, who was 21 and working as a JPM employee in Lewisburg in 1972. “They were always helping people. They were amazing people.”
Deb Owens said her parents once took in a high school senior when she was having family trouble. Her father installed the electrical wires in the historical society. They were both founding charter members of the historical society in 1981. Deb Owens became active in the historical society in the mid-1990s.
Jane Owens, born in 1924 in West Milton, was the director of food services for the Milton Area School District in June 1972 when she got a call that the residents along Limestone Run were being evacuated to the former junior high school at 32 S. Turbot Ave., which is now the Rockwell Retirement Center.
“I don’t remember who I talked to. They told me I was to come in and open up the cafeteria,” Owens said in the transcript. “Of course, everything was packed away for the summer, supplies were pretty low. I went in and made a big pot of coffee and they started bringing people in.”
There weren’t many displaced residents at first, but Interstate 80 was closed by the evening and between 100 and 150 people were brought to the school. She found Danish rolls, oatmeal and loaves of bread in the kitchen.
“I got some dinner together in the evening for the people to eat, but it was tough because I could not go shopping and still cook,” she said. “A little bit later, Bob Brown, the caterer in Danville, came and brought some food and helped. I stayed all through the night. I think I called a few of the workers in the kitchen and asked them if they would come in a few hours to help because it was a matter of washing all the dishes. It was just impossible for just one person.”
The National Guard brought in cots and the residents slept in the gymnasium on the basement level. They also brought in bread from the penitentiary and meat and milk from local businesses, said Owens.
Owens recalled holding a baby with sores on her body and learning later that the child had impetigo, a common and highly contagious skin infection that mainly affects infants and young children. When she returned the baby to her mother, Owens scrubbed herself thoroughly.
“There was no place to send them,” said Owens. “You couldn’t get to the hospital. There was just no place to send anybody. You just took care of whatever came.”
The bathrooms were up a fight of stairs, making it difficult for those who were older and disabled. The bathrooms also jammed, meaning residents were using alternative means to relieve themselves, said Owens.
Owens took eight of the older and more disabled residents from the school and let them stay in her and her family’s beds at her house. Owens put up cots in her basement for her family to sleep in.
Owens specifically took an interest in two sisters from Ridge Avenue with no living relatives — Flida Ranck and Helene Pfleegor. They were living on Social Security. One had a fractured hip and used a walker and the other had emphysema. Neither wanted to eat anything while at the school so they wouldn’t have to climb the stairs and use the bathroom.
“They didn’t talk to anyone, and when I would talk to them, they just cried,” said Owens. “They both had their nighties on. They had not had time to get dressed. They just pulled a coat on over their clothes and that is all they had, what was on their backs.”
Deb Owens said she was unable to get to work during the flood. She stayed home with the displaced residents, cooked for them and helped take care of them.
After the flood, Jane Owens said she and her family helped two elderly women for the rest of their lives. The family helped the women fix up their homes over six to eight weeks. They bought new furniture for them as well.
Over the next several years, Deb Owens said her family took care of Flida and Helene. The Owens got the sisters into the senior living apartments in Milton Towers, they brought meals, cleaned their apartments and did their laundry.
“The first Christmas after the ‘72 flood, we brought in a Christmas tree and gifts for them,” said Deb Owens. “They broke down crying. They hadn’t celebrated Christmas in years. They told us it was the best Christmas they ever had.”
Jane Owens does not say in her interview when the sisters passed on and Deb Owens is not quite sure either. She said it may have been about six years after the flood.
Milton Historical Society is hosting an exhibit about the 1972 flood in the borough from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10. Newspaper clippings, photographs and the audio and transcripts of the interviews will be available for the public.