Milton's high school will shift to all-remote learning until Thursday as part of the district's COVID-19 mitigation practices.
School officials announced last week the Middle School would go full-remote this week after two positive cases were confirmed in the school. On Sunday night, Superintendent Cathy Keegan announced the high school would also be remote Tuesday and Wednesday.
All students are off school today for a professional development day.
The middle school and high school buildings will reopen on Thursday. All other district buildings will remain open.
If you are a middle school or high school student, your schedule for next week is as follows:
- Monday: School Closed for all students.
- Tuesday: High school and middle school students attend classes virtually.
- Wednesday: All students attend classes virtually following the normal virtual Wednesday schedule.
- Thursday: High school and middle school students return to in‐person class unless under a current active quarantine.
Lunches will be provided via curbside pick‐up for high school and middle students on Tuesday from 10:15 a.m. to noon the front of the high school location.
According to a letter from Keegan, "the Department of Health will provide notification to anyone determined to be in close contact with individuals confirmed to be positive for COVID‐19 and instruct them to quarantine. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes with a person confirmed to be positive, regardless of masking."