MILTON — The borough council members of Milton voted on Wednesday night to retain Livic Civil for professional engineering services involving traffic signals.
Specifically, according to borough officials, Livic Civil will provide engineering data, estimates and guidance for the support needed to apply for multiple rounds of Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) and Green Light Go grant funding the borough intends to seek. The grants would be used to modernize and/or remove traffic signals at Center Street and Front Street.
This service will be provided at a cost not to exceed $6,840.
The borough would still be the grant applicant, however, Livic Civil would assist with the documents required for the applications.