MILTON — The Milton Historical Society is hosting an exhibit in July about the 1972 flood in the borough.
Deb Owens, the chair of exhibits for the society, said the event from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10 is the second of two planned exhibits about the effects of Hurricane Agnes, which swept through the Valley 50 years ago next week. The first exhibit of the flood was held on June 5 at the Cameron House, 5340 State Route 405, Milton.
“The big takeaway is how Milton was destroyed,” said Owens. “Not just in the flood, but in the fire in 1880. The town burned down and it rose again from the ashes. The flood brought a sense of neighborhood and community, and brought people out to help.”
The two exhibits are part of the Society’s open house event between May and October. June and July are dedicated to the flood. May featured fraternal organizations and August and September will feature borough school history.
The exhibits are divided into several different displays. One display features Limestone Creek, detailing how it flooded before the Susquehanna River and how it affected the town as much as the river. Another displays features evacuations, said Owens.
Other displays include the loss of businesses and homes; those who helped Milton recover; other flooding events in Milton’s history; and rainfall and flood plain information, she said.
Also available are audio recordings and transcripts of 10 interviews that the Society did in 1998 with Milton residents’ remembrances of the 1972 flood, she said.
Newspaper clippings, books and photographs are the majority of the items on displays.
Ray Leeser, a lifelong resident of Milton, said he attended the June 5 event.
“It looked very nice, and I’m glad the historical society is not forgetting the flood,” he said. “It’s an important thing for young people to realize we’re still prone to flooding. If young people see what took place, they might be more aware of what happens when a bad storm comes through.”
Leeser said the public should stop by on July 10.
“It would be worthwhile for people to go whether they experienced the flood or are interested in the history of Milton,” he said.
Owens said the exhibit will also be featured at the Milton Public Library on Friday. The documentary “Reflections of Agnes” will premiere in a free outdoor showing scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway St., Milton.