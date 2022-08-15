MILTON — As students across the nation prepare to head back into classrooms for the 2022-23 school year, members of the Milton Historical Society are taking the opportunity to showcase dozens of school-related items dating as far back as 1841. The items are currently on display in the Cameron House, headquarters of the Milton Historical Society, and were open for the public to view on Sunday.
According to Deb Owens, a member of the board and chairman of exhibits, each display represents different decades. Though the first school in Milton was opened in 1796, memorabilia featured in “School Days in Milton Through the Decades” dates between 1841-1851.
“Many, many people have donated school related items to us over the years,” said Owens.
In fact, she said, they recently received a “huge” donation that they haven’t even had the chance to go through yet.
“There are just boxes and boxes of memorabilia,” she said.
John Bowers, treasurer and a charter member of the Milton Historical Society, is one of those Milton residents who has donated memorabilia to the organization — he was on hand Sunday to talk about the various items featured, including a unique globe from 1935 that he donated.
“It was used in the one-room school house, Muddy Run,” said Bowers. “It’s unique because you can set the day of the year and see where the suns rays were during different parts of the day. It’s a really good globe.”
On that globe, he noted, Europe looks very different, and America boasted only 48 states.
In addition, Bowers, a 1981 graduate, has also donated an old band hat, varsity sweater and is looking to one day, maybe, gift his uncle’s trombone.
Bowers took the time to review a brief history of the various schools that served the area throughout the centuries, including the Lincoln School on Lincoln Street, the Pollock School on Columbia Avenue, the high school on Turbot Avenue, the Grant School on lower Market Street (also the very first schoolhouse build in 1796), the Washington School on Centre Street and the Curtin School on Hepburn Street.
Some of the other pieces of memorabilia include a yearbook from 1911, carved little Black Panthers (that were favors at the Class of 1968’s reunion many years ago), chairs removed from the former Rockwell Center, buttons, photo calendars, pennants, old report cards, maps and newspaper clippings; class photos and a cap and gown worn at graduation.
Owens said the oldest item on display would likely be the 1908 diploma awarded to Susan Shearer. The white dress worn for graduation by Edith Crawford in 1913 is a close second, though.
Even though the organization only has room to display a “small fraction” of its memorabilia, Owens said they’re always happy to accept additional donations. She would love, she said, to acquire an “old” cap and gown.
Visitors to the exhibit will have the opportunity to learn about the growth and evolution of the school district under various superintendents and boards via newspaper clippings and old photographs.
The Milton Historical Society will be holding an additional open house on Sept. 11. The Cameron House is located at 5340 Route 405, Milton.