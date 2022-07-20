MILTON — Two additional School Resource Officers at Milton Area School District would total approximately $140,000, according to school officials on Tuesday night.
At the public meeting, school board members and leaders discussed public safety as well as listened to recommendations from Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer. He was invited to discuss the topics after board members said last month they wanted to explore the financial feasibility.
"We're still in discussion," said Board President Christine Rantz on Wednesday. "It was an information gathering meeting. We will meet again next month and talk about it as a group. We are certainly interested in increasing security at the schools for sure."
On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. On May 16, a student brought a handgun and 16 rounds of ammunition onto school grounds in Milton Area and followed by a May 25 incident in which several juvenile students at the middle school shared a post on social media that included an image of a gun.
Milton was one of the first Valley school districts to bring law enforcement into the schools by employing a borough police officer to serve as its school resource officer (SRO) since 2000. The district spends $98,000 to employ two school resource officers, according to Business Manager Derrek Fink.
The $140,000 price tag includes salary, benefits, training and uniforms for two SRO officers.
Zettlemoyer recommended an additional School Resource Officer for the elementary level at Milton Area School District. He spoke to school board members about safety, as well as introducing safety education to students on that younger level.
"I believe any time you can have SROs interact with those of a younger age, that will be a positive down the road," said Zettlemoyer on Wednesday.
He said the department has had a great relationship with the district under Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan. He expects that relationship to remain positive incoming Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
"I also have a lot of faith in the board," said Zettlemoyer. "We hope to make safety a top priority for the entire district."
Teaching students about school safety and SRO officers at a young age helps them understand right versus wrong, said Rantz. The students would learn not to be uncomfortable talking to an adult when it comes to unsafe practices, she said.
Rantz said she does not expect any action items on the agenda for next month.