MILTON — Seven Milton Public Library employees almost missed getting paid because their checks were tied to Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed on Friday leaving investors in the dark and potentially sparking other banking collapses, according to published reports.
Kris LaVanish, director of Milton Public Library, said she was shocked to learn her employees weren't able to cash their payroll checks.
"I did payroll as I did any other week and everything went as planned and then I learned staff didn’t get paid," LaVanish said. "I came in on Saturday and I called the bank to see if everything was OK and I had come to find out the payroll software company we use draws money
(from) and deposits in SVB."
From there, LaVanish said she had to no choice but to write physical checks to the seven employees, which equalled about $2,000.
Milton Library board President Joe Moralez said he was stunned to learn the news.
“SVB is a $200 billion dollar catastrophe that has trickled down to affect the payroll of our local small businesses who could not even fund their direct deposits this past Friday like the Milton Public Library," he said. "We at the library are fortunate to be able to write paper checks to our employees from other accounts in the interim."
Moralez said he feels for the employees and understands their fears moving forward.
"The Susquehanna Valley is directly affected by the gambling and unethical spending of a bank that Forbes called a 'Best Bank' just 10 days ago," he said. "California state government was asleep at the wheel, or too enamored with political donations from venture capitalists to do the right thing. Now, the U.S. must stop the spread of this contagion and restore confidence in banks in the short-term as our elected officials move toward bolstering our local and regional banks to provide the services and oversight that Pennsylvanian's savings, mortgages, payrolls and investments demand.”
LaVanish said the library had a good fundraising year so they were able to write the checks for now.
LaVanish said she will be meeting with the board and deciding on whether the company, Patriot Payroll, of Ohio, will be used moving forward.
"There were three times this year we barely had enough to cover payroll and this could have been a disaster for us," LaVanish said. "There are a number of problems public library’s face and I need to figure out where to go as we all are still trying to figure this out.
"We need to make sure the employees are paid, and this will be the topic of discussion at Thursday's board meeting."