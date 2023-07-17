MILTON — The Milton Public Library will be holding a 100th Anniversary gala event on Saturday, Aug. 19, to commemorate its century-long commitment to serving the community.
With the gala event as the centerpiece of its centennial festivities, the Milton Public Library aims to raise $100,000 in 2023, a sum that will greatly assist in enhancing its services and offerings to the community.
Through the generous support of community members and dedicated library patrons, the library has already surpassed the halfway mark, having received over $50,000 in private donations.
"We are thrilled to celebrate 100 years of service to the Milton community," said Kris LaVanish, director of the Milton Public Library. "This gala event not only allows us to reflect on our rich history but also serves as a catalyst for propelling the library forward into the next century."
For more information about the gala event, go to miltonpalibrary.org or contact Milton Public Library at 570-742-7111. The library is located at 541 Broadway St., Milton, PA 17847.