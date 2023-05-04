MILTON — The Milton Public Library will turn 100 on May 23 and board members are launching a capital campaign in hopes to raise $100,000.
Library board members and friends of the library gathered Wednesday in the rain in Milton near the wooden thermometer that sits on the corner of Arch and Mahoning streets where the total amount raised will be displayed, to discuss the campaign.
“We want the library to be around for another 100 years,” board member Jane Salwocki said. “We want to raise as much as we can.”
The library runs various programs throughout the year, and board President Joe Moralez said he hopes people can donate in order to ensure the library stays in the community.
Since its founding in 1923, the library has been a cornerstone of the community, providing educational resources, programs, and services to people of all ages and backgrounds, Moralez said.
“To celebrate this significant milestone and to ensure the library’s future for the next hundred years, The Milton Public Library is launching a 100 for 100 fundraising campaign. The library is asking for donations from the community to help reach its goal of $100,000,” he said.
“Libraries are more than just buildings full of books; they are community anchors that bring people together and offer essential resources and services. With the help of our community, we can continue to provide free access to educational materials, digital resources, and cultural programming.”
The Milton Public Library offers a variety of services and resources to the community, including access to computers, free Wi-Fi, e-books, audiobooks, hotspots for home internet use, and online databases, according to officials.
“The Milton Public Library also hosts a range of programs for children, teens, and adults, such as storytimes, book clubs, and workshops on topics like financial literacy and job searching,” Moralez said.
“We are grateful for the support of our community over the past hundred years and look forward to serving our patrons for many more years to come. We hope that our 100th-year anniversary and fundraising campaign will inspire people to make a donation and help us continue to be a vital resource for our community.”
To make a donation to The Milton Public Library’s fundraising campaign, visit milton100.com or stop by the library.
For more information, visit www.miltonpalibrary.org.