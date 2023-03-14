LEWISBURG — A 31-year-old West Milton man is accused of raping a child.
Jeffrey A. Kemmerer is charged with raping a child who was between the ages of 7 and 8 after the girl reported the abuse, court records filed by state police at Milton said.
The child disclosed the alleged June 2021 sexual assault to forensic interviewer Sherry Moroz at the Child Advocacy Center, court records said.
Kemmerer is charged with three counts each of felony rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.
He is free on $100,000 cash bail pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe in Lewisburg.