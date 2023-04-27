WATSONTOWN — A 28-year-old Milton man allegedly raped a woman after helping her with household chores on April 20, according to Watsontown Police Department.
Zachary Michael Pokorny, 28, of South Front St., was charged with four felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault; two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and simple assault; and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Watsontown Police Officer David Podgorney in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
The victim said Pokorny volunteered to mow her lawn and retrieve air conditioning units from her basement on April 20. She said Pokorny was planning on staying the night at the residence, but the victim did not intend for him to sleep in her room or have any intimate contact with him, according to court documents.
That night, Pokorny allegedly raped her and struck her in the face with a closed fist when she said no, resulting in a large bruise on her left cheek, according to court documents.
On April 22, the woman told Pokorny that she didn't want any sexual contact with him again. Pokorny again came back to the woman's residence and attempted to allegedly rape her and strike her in the face, according to court documents.
When Pokorny was unable to remove the victim's clothing, he left the room, according to court documents.
That next day, she got into an argument with Pokorny because he told people about the alleged assault. He told her it was something she wanted to happen, according to court documents.
Pokorny was arraigned on Tuesday by Diehl and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.