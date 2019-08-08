SUNBURY — The case of a Milton man accused of using two female students to conduct drug transactions is headed to trial in Northumberland County Courthouse in October.
Craig A. Lytle, 34, appeared in front of Judge Hugh Jones with defense attorney Michael Suders on Thursday to request that the Commonwealth provide all evidence. Lytle remains an inmate at the county jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said Suders was provided all discovery on Aug. 6 with the exception of one lab report testing for marijuana that has not yet been completed. Jones then scheduled the case for trial in the next available term in the fall.
One of the females told police she was asked by Lytle to deliver a quarter ounce of marijuana on April 3 and April 4 at a downtown business, police said.
On April 5, a search warrant was issued for Lytle's apartment and police said they seized a total of 715 grams of marijuana, a ledger showing narcotic sales debts and receipts, a green grinder and $1,965 in cash, according to court documents.
A woman allegedly told officers Lytle had been selling drugs from the home for eight years and the proceeds were used to pay bills and buy household items, police said.
Lytle is charged with four felonies: felony possession with the intent to deliver, felony dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and two counts of endangering the welfare of children; and four misdemeanors: use/possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of corruption of minors.
Co-defendant Paggie Neiman, 34, told Milton police that large quantities of marijuana were being delivered to the apartment she shared with Lytle. Police said Neiman told officers the children were being used by her and Lytle to weigh and bag the bulk marijuana for individual sale, according to court documents.
Neiman, who is facing similar charges, is scheduled for a status conference at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.