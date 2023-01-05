MILTON — A Milton man faces 1,000 felony counts of child pornography and is jailed on $250,000 cash after state police said they discovered thousands of images during a search of a borough home on Thursday.
Robert Kohl, 48, of Arch Street, was arrested and appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on the charges.
Diehl sent Kohl to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash.
State police alleged they received a tip about child pornography and began an investigation. Troopers said they were granted a search warrant by Diehl for the Arch Street home and members of the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task force discovered a large amount of digital items in an office that belonged to Kohl, according to troopers.
Troopers said thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse materials were present, according to police.
The images depicted infants and toddlers undressed, troopers said.
There were also images that were printed, troopers said.
The printed images were with a file and pay stubs that belonged to Kohl, troopers said.
Kohl will now appear before Diehl for a preliminary hearing at a later date.