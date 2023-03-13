MILTON — A 30-year-old Milton man held two victims at knifepoint and threatened to kill them both before they escaped during a domestic dispute Sunday, according to borough police.
Joseph F. Reyes-Gonzalez, of Hepburn Street, appeared before Milton District Judge Michael Diehl on Monday on charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and unlawful restraint. He is jailed on $350,000 bail.
Police say they were dispatched to a Hepburn Street home for reports of a domestic violence incident inside in progress, according to court documents.
As officers responded, two females ran out of the residence and Reyes-Gonzalez chased them as officers arrived on the scene, police said.
Reyes-Gonzalez threw a large knife on the ground and returned inside the residence after being given commands to stop, according to police.
Reyes-Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident, officers said.
Police said Reyes-Gonzalez held the two female victims at knifepoint for approximately one hour and threatened to kill them both on several occasions.
A third victim allegedly arrived at the residence and Reyes-Gonzalez allegedly said that if she came back, he would kill her and the two females inside the residence while brandishing the knife, police said.
The third victim called 911 to initiate the police response.
Reyes-Gonzalez was taken to Northumberland County Jail and will appear before Diehl for a preliminary hearing at a later date.