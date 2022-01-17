MILTON — A Milton man faces felony aggravated assault after state police said he pointed a handgun at a vehicle full of people.
William Smith, 26, of Hepburn Street, is now jailed on $50,000 cash bail after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Monday morning.
Troopers said they received numerous phone calls on Jan. 16 at 12:20 p.m. reporting a man standing in the middle of the road waving a handgun near the village of Pottsgrove, in East Chillisquague Township.
When troopers arrived, they found the man lying face down in the roadway with his arms and legs spread and the handgun lying about 15 feet from him, according to court documents.
When Smith was taken into custody witnesses said Smith was standing in the roadway with the gun and pointed it at a vehicle with people inside, troopers said.
The alleged victim stopped his vehicle and backed away from Smith, troopers said.
Smith will now appear before Milton District Judge Michael Diehl for a preliminary hearing at a later date.