A Milton man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 180 in Lycoming County.
According to state police in Montoursville, Jared C. Hess, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred on an exit ramp of Interstate 180 near the Lycoming Mall.
Police released the identities of those involved in the crash this mornoing.
Hess was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck westbound just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle veered out of its lane of traffic and struck the back of a tractor-trailer parked along the side of the road.
Police report Hess's vehicle had severe front end damage, which entrapped Hess and a passenger, 27-year-old Colt T. Harvey, also of Milton. Police said neither Hess nor Harvey were wearing seatbelts.
Harvey was transported to UPMC for "severe leg injuries" according to police.
Jay R. Butler, 64 of Scranton, was the operator of the truck parked in the side of the road. Police report he was treated for minor injuries at the scene but refused further treatment at the hospital.
Along with state police, EMS from Hughesville and Williamsport responded to the crash, along with fire officials from Muncy and Montoursville.