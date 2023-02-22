MILTON — A Milton man who allegedly raped an 8-year-old at least 30 times in 2017 was sentenced to a maximum of five years in a state correctional institution.
On Tuesday, Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini sentenced Jose Natividad Avalo Hernadez, 35, of North Front Street, to one to five years in state prison followed by three years of probation. He must register for life as a Megan's Law offender and must pay a $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
Hernadez pleaded guilty in November to a felony count of statutory sexual assault and was determined to not be a sexually violent predator by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. He was given credit for 14 days of imprisonment.
The remaining five felony charges — rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors — were dropped.
The incidents were first reported to police on June 4, 2021, when the girl was 12. The girl told police that the sexual assaults took place when she was age 8 in 2017, police said.
When asked how many times it happened, the victim stated “a minimum of 30 times” in Hernandez’s bedroom or chair in Milton, police said.
The girl provided details again in a second interview with forensic interviewer Sherry Moroz, of Geisinger Children’s Advocacy Center in Sunbury, police said.
The girl again confirmed that there were multiple occurrences of sexual abuse. She said the incidents took place during the day, police said.
Hernandez allegedly told her not to tell anyone because he would hurt her if she did, police said.
On Sept. 30, 2021, Hernandez was interviewed by police. He denied the allegations but his “actions and statements have shown indications of deceptive behavior,” police said.
The police report did not elaborate on what those actions and statements could be.
Hernandez had been free since March 3 after posting 5 percent of $150,000 cash bail.
Hernandez was represented by private attorney Patrick F. Lauer Jr., of Camp Hill.