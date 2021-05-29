MILTON — Longtime Milton Mayor Ed Nelson died Saturday at the age of 83.
Borough Councilman Joe Moralez and Councilwoman Cindy Fawess described Nelson as a quality individual who always put the people of the borough first. Nelson, who formerly served in law enforcement, corrections and the Marines, took office for the first time after being appointed as mayor in 1995.
"Mayor Nelson was a great individual. He set the bar very high for all of us on the council,” Moralez said. “For 26 years, he wanted what's best for Milton.”
Nelson unsuccessfully sought a seventh four-year term in the May 18 primary election. He had not faced a primary or general election challenger in at least the last three elections prior to 2021.
Moralez said Nelson worked with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) and other entities to work toward the betterment of Milton.
“Everyone spoke highly of him,” Moralez said. “His successor will have a high standard to live up to.”
Fawess said she and her husband Tom Aber were neighbors with Nelson and often spent time together on front porches.
"He was an all-around great guy and a very good listener," said Fawess. "He was always supportive of the community and made time for the residents. I'm still in shock. He'll be missed."
Fawess said Nelson would always ask them about their son in the Marines. She would often take Nelson soup as well as books due to his love of reading.
Nelson recently campaigned to remain as borough mayor but lost the Democratic nomination to Aber in the May 18 primary election. Aber and Moralez, who secured the Republican nomination for mayor, will face each other in the general election in November.
"I've known him for quite some time," said Aber. "I was saddened to hear of his passing. It's going to be a great loss for the community. Ed made everyone feel welcome in the community. He loved the community and residents very much. He will really be missed."
Both Aber and Fawess said Nelson will always have the title of mayor.
"He'll be mayor forever as far as I'm concerned," said Fawess.
"It doesn't matter who wins the mayor position, he will still always be mayor," said Aber.
Fawess said the council will likely appoint a replacement at the next public meeting who will serve until the next mayor is sworn in. The next public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 9.