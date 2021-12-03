MILTON — A Milton mom of five continues feeling relief during the holiday season thanks to the Here. For Good. campaign from the Salvation Army.
Twenty-seven-year-old Yasmarie Seda says she’s turned to the campaign for a few years now, ever since the birth of her first child.
"It’s hopeful for me because since I don’t have an income, they help me a lot," she said. "And my children are always happy for what they help me for with gifts and everything.”
Seda, who’s also not married, has children ranging in ages from 12-years-old to a one-year-old and they have some items they’d like to see under the Christmas tree this year.
"One of them wants a bike," Seda said. "My 12-year-old says he wants Nike shoes.”
The 2021 Here. For. Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley's less fortunate.
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation also will match the first $50,000 in donations.
Today's donation total is $3,475, including $200 from James and Peggy Gross of Hartleton, $50 from Linda Mowery of Danville, $25 from Angelene Stackhouse of Lewisburg, $1,500 from Glenn and Mary Miller of Lewisburg, $100 from Ruth Wynn of Mifflinburg and $1,600 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.