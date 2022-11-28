MILTON — A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. Twenty-eight-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, which she signed up for while she navigates a divorce.
Douglas says she works part-time as a gas station clerk and has 5- and 2-year-old boys at home. This is her first year signing up for the program. She first heard about it through a friend who lives in her community, “It takes a lot off my shoulders ... I’m grateful for it because I wouldn’t be able to do it.”
Douglas says she’s receiving toys and clothing for her boys. She says her youngest son is into Spider-Man, while her oldest is into Sonic, and the video game, Fortnite.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.