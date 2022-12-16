MILTON — The Milton Borough Council increased taxes by 1.5 mills for borough taxpayers in 2023.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, eight board members approved the final $3,534,454.53 million budget for 2023. The borough has only raised taxes by less than a mill in the last 20 years combined, said borough President Jamie Walker.
"We were in desperate need to catch up with rising costs of everything," said Walker. We were all very concerned with the rising costs and the crazy amount of numbers coming through with fuel and everything else post-COVID. It's been a little crazy the last few months trying to figure it all out."
With a 1.5-mill increase, property owners will see an increase of $1.50 for each $1,000 of assessed value. Total millage is now 21.8. One mill of taxes in Milton is worth $66,189.66.
The budget is $360,000 more than the 2022 budget, according to borough officials.
Most notably, fuel and oil costs are up by 30 percent, utilities are up by 20 percent, equipment purchases are up by 25 percent, and the borough added a part time code enforcement officer for property maintenance purposes, said borough Manager Jess Novinger.
Walker praised the budget finance committee for their work in adopting the budget. He also said the council members did a "great job at listening to the wants and needs of the community."
The budget passed 8-1 with Councilman Joe Morales voting against it.
"The borough needs to do a better job at looking at areas to cut back on," said Morales. "We had to raise taxes this year to make a budget that breaks even. For the past 10 years, they didn't budget for the pool. We were spending $55,000 a year, pulling from reserves. That's not in the best interest of the borough. The pool hasn't been serviced for the past two years."
If the borough isn't funding the pool or cutting back on it, Morales said more funding should go to the library.
By a vote of 6-4 in 2021, the council decided to provide the Milton Public Library a guaranteed $45,000 for 2022 and eliminate the additional revenue the municipality receives from a .42-mill delinquent tax rate which in some years has helped bring in about $50,000 to the library.
Morales also said giving raises to employees at this time is not appropriate.
"A lot of people didn't get standard raises this year," he said.