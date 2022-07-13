MILTON — The Milton Borough Council members at Wednesday night's public meeting approved or announced updates for several different projects in the borough.
At last month's meeting, Linda Sterling, of SEDA-Council of Governments, told council members that they have $123,562 in Community Development Block Grant funding to use in 2022. The project that will be funded is curb cuts on South Turbot Avenue.
"I recommend you use the funds for the removal of architectural barriers, or curb cuts, on South Turbot Avenue," said borough manager Jessie Novinger. "This is important because we are planning to utilize liquid fuels (funds) to repave South Turbot. Part of that is to do curb cuts in conjunction with the painting."
The Northumberland County Commissioners will give initial approval on Aug. 2 and final approval on Sept. 5.
Novinger also announced that the borough will apply for a Public Safety Grant worth $2,500. There is no match required.
"The point of the grant is to reduce worker's comp claims," said Novinger. "I will submit for a grappling hook attachment, a new harness for the bucket truck, and upgrades PPE (personal protective equipment), like protective eyewear and gloves as well as slip-resistant footwear that slips over existing boots."
Grant applications are due on Aug. 1. Grant announcements would be on Oct. 1.
The borough also plans to apply for a multi-modal grant for Marsh Road, a .85-mile stretch of road between Industrial Park Road and Housels Run Road. The project involved reconstructing the road and widening it due to increased truck traffic and safety.
Novinger said the project has been a long time coming, having been delayed in 2011 due to an endangered species of toad and wetland mitigation. The grant will help with change orders.
The borough already has more than $2.6 million in multi-modal and Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants, said Novinger.