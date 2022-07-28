MILTON — If anyone receives a call from a person or persons saying they are with the Milton Police Department and are looking for a donation, hang up and report the call to Milton Police, according to Chief Curt Zettlemoyer.
Zettlemoyer said the department received a call from a concerned citizen saying they received a call from a person seeking money as a donation to the police department.
"We got the call and wanted to let people know we do not solicit money from people," he said. "It is a scam and the person is asking for money so we are asking that people do not give any information out and call us and report the phone call immediately."
Zettlemoyer said the department does not make cold calls seeking donations.
"This is not what we do," he said. "Please report these types of calls to us."